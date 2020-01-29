“Top CFL Free Agent” Reportedly Signs With NFL Team

Arguably the top Canadian Football League free agent is reportedly leaving the league. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, star corner Tre Roberson is headed to the NFL.

Schefter reported Roberson signed a deal with the Chicago Bears – over offers from nine other teams.

“Calgary CB Tre Roberson, thought to be the top CFL free agent this year, will sign with the Chicago Bears, per a league source,” Schefter reported.

“Roberson chose the Bears over nine other offers. Bears are expected to give Roberson the largest CFL-to-NFL compensation since Miami signed Cameron Wake.”

Roberson kicked off his collegiate football career at Indiana as a quarterback. He eventually left for Illinois State, where he led the team at his natural position.

However, after he went undrafted in the 2016 NFL draft, Roberson switched positions and signed with the Minnesota Vikings. After a season on the Vikings practice squad, Roberson eventually landed in the CFL.

Roberson racked up 10 interceptions for the Stampeders over the past two seasons. Now he’s headed back to the NFL – more specifically the NFC North, the only NFL division he’s played in.

Cameron Wake signed a four-year, $4.9 million deal with the Miami Dolphins in 2009. Roberson looks to pass that.