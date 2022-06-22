Torrey Smith Rips Rookie Dinners: NFL World Reacts

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 14: Torrey Smith #11 of the Carolina Panthers runs off the field during the game against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on October 14, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

For years, NFL rookies have been forced to pay veterans' dinners. Well, former wide receiver Torrey Smith made it known that he wants that trend to stop.

In a passionate rant that he unleashed on Twitter, Smith said Anquan Boldin showed him what a true leader does by shielding him from this form of rookie hazing.

"Rookie dinners are BS! I’m glad I had an OG that realized teaching me to blow money is STUPID," Smith wrote. "It does not prove you belong on a team. Shout out to @AnquanBoldin ! Dudes come into the league with no financial literacy and real problems but folks think 50k dinners are cool! NAH!"

Most fans agree with Smith that forcing rookies to pay for veterans' dinners is a foolish idea.

"This is true these rookies need to be taught how to handle their money," one fan tweeted.

"I'm glad someone finally said it. I've thought this for a while," another fan said. "I've never thought it was cool when I see this stuff. You got a guy making a few mil on a rookie deal dishing out 5 figures paying for guys who have multi year deals. Just make them carry your shoulder pads at practice."

The timing of Smith's tweet isn't a coincidence. New York Jets rookie wideout Garrett Wilson recently said he has to take his position group to dinner soon.

Hopefully, Wilson doesn't have to drop a ton of money on that dinner.