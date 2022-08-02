Travis Etienne Star Of Training Camp: NFL World Reacts

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JUNE 15: Travis Etienne Jr. #1 of the Jacksonville Jaguars participates in drills during Jacksonville Jaguars Mandatory Minicamp at TIAA Bank Field on June 15, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars will welcome Travis Etienne to the fold in 2022.

After getting drafted out of Clemson with the No. 25 pick last year, the running back missed his entire rookie season with a Lisfranc injury. Now healthy, he could add a dynamic element to Jacksonville's offense.

Jaguar Report's John Shipley called Etienne "arguably the star of Jaguars training camp so far." He noted that the versatile player received the ball "in a variety of ways," including two-back formations.

"Etienne has seemingly picked up at least one explosive gain in each practice and this continued on Saturday," Shipley wrote. "At this point, he looks like the most dangerous potential weapon the Jaguars have on offense."

Jaguars fans and fantasy football drafters are getting excited about Etienne's upside entering his NFL debut.

Per Shipley, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Etienne won't play in Thursday's Hall of Fame preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Etienne missed Tuesday's practice with an illness.

Recovering from an Achilles injury, James Robinson could be fully cleared for activity in August. If healthy, he may assume the lead-back role with Etienne getting third-down work and more pass-catching opportunities.

However, they could also occasionally share the field based on Shipley's reports of Etienne lining up in two-back sets.

Reuniting with former college teammate Trevor Lawrence, Etienne could help Jacksonville's offense make major strides this season.