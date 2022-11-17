Travis Kelce Was Stunned By The Giants' Trade Decision

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 16: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after scoring a pass play for a touchdown in overtime to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers 34-28 in a game at SoFi Stadium on December 16, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Any New York Giants fans wondering why the team traded Kadarius Toney are not alone.

On his New Heights podcast with brother and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce called his new teammate a "crazy athlete" and "unbelievable player."

He doesn't understand why the Giants moved last year's No. 20 pick before the trade deadline.

"I don’t know how he got out of that building," Kelce said (h/t NESN). "I don’t get it one bit… I don’t even want to know what happened over there. I am just extremely happy that [Chiefs general manager] Brett Veach found a way yet again to get an unbelievably talented player in this building."

Kelce said you'd "think something" off the field may factor into such a trade, but he was "blown away" by Toney's professionalism.

"Man, this dude's smart. Man, this dude's crazy athletic, Man, this guy has a lot of confidence," Kelce said. "And when you have a lot of confidence, that means you understand what's going on out there."

In his second game with the Kansas City Chiefs, Toney recorded 90 total yards and his first career touchdown. The 23-year-old wide receiver didn't garner a single reception for the Giants this season before they dealt him for a third- and sixth-round pick in 2023.

Making the situation all the more bizarre, the Giants badly need pass-catching playmakers. Running back Saquon Barkley leads the team with 29 receptions, and Darius Slayton is the only player with over 200 receiving yards.

Toney provides Patrick Mahomes with another dangerous weapon to bolster an offense already leading the NFL in passing yards and points scored.