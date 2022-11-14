Trevon Diggs Had 1-Word Reaction To Sunday's Loss

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 10: Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) pumps up the crowd during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants on October 10, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers were trending in opposite directions before Sunday's game.

Dallas handily won both games after welcoming back Dak Prescott, and Green Bay dropped five consecutive losses before Week 10's meeting. However, the Packers earned a 31-28 victory over the Cowboys at Lambeau Field.

Following the loss, Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs wrote "unacceptable" on Twitter.

Diggs wasn't responsible for the shortcoming. Per John Owning of Pro Football Focus, Aaron Rodgers targeted the 2021 All-Pro just once.

But that didn't stop the quarterback from throwing three touchdown passes to rookie wide receiver Christian Watson. Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon also combined for 203 rushing yards.

Dallas allowed 60 points over the last two games after previously yielding an average of 14.9 points through Week 7.

The Cowboys still possess a wild-card spot, but they could fall three games behind the Philadelphia Eagles if their NFC East foes improve to 9-0 on Monday night.

Dallas will try to bounce back on the road against the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday before hosting the Giants on Thanksgiving.