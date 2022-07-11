Trevor Lawrence Feeling Optimistic: NFL World Reacts

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on October 10, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Trevor Lawrence had a pretty eventful debut season in the National Football League.

The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback was led by Urban Meyer in his first season as a professional. It did not go well, as Meyer was fired midway through the 2021 season.

Lawrence is feeling good heading into the 2022 season, though.

The Jaguars are now led by Super Bowl-winning head coach Doug Pederson.

Lawrence is expecting the 2022 season to go better because of improved leadership.

NFL fans are intrigued...

"Leadership is vital to getting this heading in the right direction. I like Doug, I think he’s a good coach," one fan tweeted.

"Sorry Urban..," another fan added.

"Lmao probably a fair take," one fan added.

Will the Jaguars take a step in the right direction this year?