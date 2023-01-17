Trevor Lawrence Reveals He Changed Major Play On Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on October 10, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars erased a 27-0 deficit to earn a 31-30 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Saturday night's AFC Wild Card Round matchup might have gone to overtime if not for a key two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter.

An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Joey Bosa gave the Jaguars a chance to go for two from the one-yard line. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence successfully extended the ball over the plane to narrow the deficit to 30-28, paving the way for a game-winning field goal to end regulation.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Lawrence said he changed the play call at the line of scrimmage.

"I just saw the opportunity and figured that'd be a lot easier," Lawrence said. "I didn't think there was any risk. I knew I could get it in, so I just took it."

Lawrence said head coach Doug Pederson was "pumped" after the conversion.

"I felt confident in it, and when you're out there playing and you feel something, you know, the coaching staff has trusted me to make plays."

The following day, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley fumbled a failed sneak attempt, resulting in a 98-yard Cincinnati Bengals touchdown to swing the game. Lawrence acknowledged that you "got to be smart" and pick the right situations to lunge for the end zone.

Lawrence transformed a disastrous postseason debut into the third-largest comeback in playoff history. After throwing four picks in the first half, he responded by throwing four touchdowns.

The second-year quarterback, who remains undefeated on Saturdays throughout his football career, has a chance to stun the Kansas City Chiefs this Saturday.