Trevor Lawrence Says 'Culture' Has Flipped: NFL World Reacts

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars speaks with Trevor Lawrence #16 during the game against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on October 10, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Trevor Lawrence admitted on Wednesday that the "culture" of the Jacksonville Jaguars has "flipped" this year.

What could be the reason for that?

Well, the Jaguars fired first-year head coach Urban Meyer toward the end of the 2021 season.

Jacksonville then hired Super Bowl-winning head coach Doug Pederson this offseason.

Jags fans were certainly happy to see Meyer go.

Lawrence made it clear that he's a fan of the team's new culture - and coaching staff.

“To see the improvement, of the guys that were here … I think the culture has really flipped … I feel we’re in a great spot.”

But will it result in an improved win-loss record?

Jacksonville opens its 2022 season this weekend.