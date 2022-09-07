Trevor Lawrence Says 'Culture' Has Flipped: NFL World Reacts
Trevor Lawrence admitted on Wednesday that the "culture" of the Jacksonville Jaguars has "flipped" this year.
What could be the reason for that?
Well, the Jaguars fired first-year head coach Urban Meyer toward the end of the 2021 season.
Jacksonville then hired Super Bowl-winning head coach Doug Pederson this offseason.
Jags fans were certainly happy to see Meyer go.
Lawrence made it clear that he's a fan of the team's new culture - and coaching staff.
“To see the improvement, of the guys that were here … I think the culture has really flipped … I feel we’re in a great spot.”
But will it result in an improved win-loss record?
Jacksonville opens its 2022 season this weekend.