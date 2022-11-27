Breaking: NFL Starting Quarterback Injured During Warmups

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 10: A general view of Solider Field as the Chicago Bears take on the Denver Boncos during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

An NFL starting quarterback has reportedly suffered an injury during pregame warmups and he will not play on Sunday afternoon.

Seriously.

Bears starting quarterback Trevor Siemian, who was set to start for Justin Fields, suffered an injury during pregame warmups. He will not be able to play on Sunday afternoon.

Chicago will be going with Nathan Peterman at quarterback on Sunday.

"Bears starting Nathan Peterman. Trevor Siemian hurt his oblique in warmups today," Mike Garafolo tweeted.

"Trevor Siemian will serve as the backup to Nathan Peterman for the #Bears today."

It seems like only something like this could happen to the Chicago Bears, right?

It's unclear how injured Siemian is, given the fact that he will still serve as the team's backup quarterback.

But he apparently got injured enough to lose the starting job on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff between Chicago and the New York Jets is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T. The game will air on FOX.