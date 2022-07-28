Trey Lance Makes His Feelings Toward Jimmy Garoppolo Very Clear

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 29: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 and Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers talk to each other on the sidelines before their preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers put any quarterback controversy to rest by confirming their plans to give Trey Lance the starting job.

That creates an odd situation in the locker room, as Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the roster. Most young quarterbacks won't look over their shoulder and see a backup who has taken the team to a Super Bowl and will make over $24 million.

However, Lance told reporters Thursday (h/t Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams) that he's happy the 49ers haven't traded Garoppolo.

"It is what it is," Lance said. "It’s nothing weird at all. I’ve never had anything I could possibly say that’s bad about Jimmy. He’s been a big bro to me since the day I came in."

Lance said his veteran teammate "could have made things hell" for him during his rookie season, but instead mentored him. The second-year pro is "super excited" to see Jimmy G recover from offseason shoulder surgery and return to throwing.

The 2021 No. 3 pick added that he's learned quite a bit from Garoppolo.

"He was a great leader on this team," Lance said. "He handled himself the right way, the way he went about his business. He was locked in every day. Just a true professional."

With no apparent animosity between the incumbent and his successor, the 49ers could keep Garoppolo as Lance's highly paid understudy to start the season.