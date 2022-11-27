Video: Bucs Star Tristan Wirfs Suffers Gruesome Injury

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 26: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) during an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers on December 26, 2021, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs suffered a gruesome leg injury on Sunday afternoon.

Wirfs was the victim of a crazy circumstance on Sunday afternoon, when a Browns player jumped into the air and fell on the offensive lineman's leg, causing a gruesome injury.

FOX chose to not show a replay of the unfortunate injury on Sunday afternoon.

The Browns and the Bucs are currently tied in overtime.

"#GoBucs All-Pro RT Tristan Wirfs a victim of a wild circumstance when it comes to the #Browns defender essentially falling out of the sky and onto his leg," Evan Winter tweeted.

That certainly did not look good.

Wirfs, an All-Pro offensive lineman for the Bucs, was down on the field for several minutes. Ultimately, he was able to get up with some help before getting carted off of the field.

The Buccaneers will hopefully have an update on Wirfs following the game on Sunday afternoon.

Tampa Bay and Cleveland are currently tied, 17-17, in overtime on Sunday. The Bucs and the Browns have about a minute remaining in their contest.

Sunday afternoon's game is airing on FOX.