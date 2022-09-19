Troubling Details Emerge From Brittney Griner's Situation

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury prepares for game 1 of the WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Brittney Griner has been in Russian custody since early 2022, when she was arrested at the airport for allegedly having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack.

The WNBA star has since been convicted on drug charges, facing a nine-year prison sentence.

According to one overseas prison expert, Griner is likely having a pretty difficult time.

"They face the reality of poor nutrition, sometimes no access to fresh air or actual daylight," Amy Manson of Hostage US, an organization that offers various aids and resources to American hostages and their families, told Newsy, per INSIDER.

She added: "Some of our returnees face as much as 50 to 60 to 70 pounds lost. And then we're talking about muscle wastage, as well as the impact on their bodies of constant poor nutrition and constant stress."

Fans and players continue to push for Griner's safe return to the United States.

President Joe Biden recently met with Griner's family, including her wife, Cherelle, who was encouraged by the meeting.

Griner has been in Russian custody for several months now. Hopefully that won't be the case for much longer.