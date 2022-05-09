Troy Aikman Announces Monday Night Doubleheader: Fans React

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews meet before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

It's been a busy morning so far for Troy Aikman.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned NFL analyst announced the Week 2 Monday Night Football doubleheader with his longtime partner, Joe Buck.

Aikman and Buck left FOX for ESPN in a pretty stunning sports media move earlier this offseason.

Buck and Aikman are excited for Titans vs. Bills and Eagles vs. Vikings in Week 2 of the 2022 regular season.

It's going to take a while for fans to get used to this.

"Joe and Troy being on ESPN/ABC is going to be strange. So accustomed to them at FOX," one fan tweeted.

"Seeing them on ESPN and not FOX is so weird," one fan added on Twitter.

"I've never watched an NFL season properly without these 2 commentating on FOX. It's still kinda weird," one fan added on social media.

Aikman is now getting work across Disney's platforms. Earlier on Monday morning, he appeared on ABC's Good Morning America with some other special guests.

It should be a fun, busy fall for Aikman and Co. at ESPN.

Are you looking forward to the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback being on Monday Night Football?