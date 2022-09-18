Troy Aikman Has Honest Admission On UCLA's Abysmal Crowd This Saturday

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Former player Troy Aikman arrives at Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Interest in UCLA football is at an all-time low. Former Bruins star Troy Aikman thinks it's time that drastic changes are made.

UCLA played South Alabama this Saturday afternoon. Not only did the Bruins barely escape with a 32-31. win; no on was there to see it.

UCLA football attendance issues are nothing new. Even when Aikman was quarterbacking the Bruins and they were the No. 1 team in the nation, fans simply weren't interested.

Aikman thinks it's time to have a conversation about building an on-campus stadium.

"This is an embarrassment but we couldn’t fill the Rose Bowl in 1988 when we were the #1 team in the country. Anyone else at UCLA think it’s time for an on-campus 30,000 seat stadium? Of course, if we can’t play better than we did today, it would be half-empty too," said Aikman.

If you can't get fans to attend the Rose Bowl, they aren't going to make their way out to an on-campus stadium.

The real issue here is that UCLA football simply isn't a big brand. The bigger issue, though, is that the Bruins' non-conference schedule is a joke.

Schedule teams like Nebraska, Oklahoma or Georgia and those attendance issues will be solved in a hurry, that is by the opposing fan base.