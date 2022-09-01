Troy Aikman Makes Opinion On Tom Brady's Absence Very Clear

GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 10: Troy Aikman attends the 2010 NFC wild-card playoff game between the Green Bay Packers the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on January 10, 2010 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Packers 51-45 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Like most other NFL observers, Troy Aikman doesn't care that Tom Brady took time away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in August.

The new ESPN commentator joined broadcast partner Joe Buck on the Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast (h/t NESN) this week. During the appearance, Aikman downplayed Brady's 11-day absence during training camp.

"It doesn't really matter," Aikman said. "There is not a more team-oriented guy than Tom Brady. I mean there is just not. There is a reason why he has won the way that he has. He gets it. He knows what it takes to not only play at a high level, but also to create a culture within an organization on what it takes exactly to win."

Brady returned on Aug. 22 after attending to a personal matter. While he didn't specify a reason, he told media members that he has "a lot of s--- going on" as a 45-year-old.

Nobody within the Buccaneers publicly showed any concern about Brady's brief hiatus, and he won't miss any action. The legendary quarterback will take on Aikman's former team, the Dallas Cowboys, in Week 1.

That Sunday Night Football game is on NBC, but Aikman will get to call a Buccaneers matchup when they host the New Orleans Saints in Week 13's Monday Night Football.

When Brady eventually leaves football for good, Aikman's old job as FOX's lead NFL analyst is waiting.