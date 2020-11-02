Troy Aikman Has A Message For Bears Coach Matt Nagy

The quarterback play for Chicago has been less than impressive so far this year .

In just the third game of the Bears’ season, fourth-year quarterback Mitch Trubisky was benched, making way for former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles. While Chicago hoped this would immediately solve their offensive struggles, the veteran QB hasn’t quite lived up to the legend of Nick Foles: backup extraordinaire.

With the Bears dropping their second game in a row, some are starting to wonder if it’s time to go back to Trubisky.

Legendary quarterback Troy Aikman had this to say about Chicago bringing back their original starter:

“Boy, if I was head coach, I’d start thinking about it.”

Troy Aikman on if the Bears should go to Mitch Trubisky: “Boy, if I was head coach, I’d start thinking about it." — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) November 1, 2020

Unfortunately for the Bears, this quarterback competition is not the good kind.

Though Chicago won all three games Trubisky started this season, the former Tar Heel struggled mightily with accuracy on passes downfield. It was that and Trubisky’s questionable decision making in critical junctures that had him on the hot seat early in the season. Head coach Matt Nagy decided he’d seen enough from Trubisky in Week 3 when the QB threw an interception vs. a weak Falcons defense.

In his first three games, Trubisky threw six touchdowns and three interceptions. In the five full games played since Foles took over, the passing numbers look even more bleak.

After Sunday’s 26-23 overtime loss vs. the Saints, the former Eagle has now thrown six touchdowns and six interceptions, throwing at least one interception in every game he’s played this year. Foles’ record as the Bears’ starter this season now sits at 2-3.

As much as it may pain Chicago fans to hear, Trubisky may be the best option moving forward.