Troy Aikman Not Happy On Sunday: NFL World Reacts

Former NFL star turned ESPN analyst Troy Aikman doesn't voice his opinion on social media very much.

But something is really upsetting the Hall of Fame quarterback on Sunday.

"I’ve had a love affair w Montecito since I first laid eyes on it in 1996. There’s so much to love about this laid-back coastal community but the medians along Coast Village Road aren’t one of them. I understand/appreciate h2o conservation but dirt? Seriously? We can do better!" he tweeted.

"Oh no they’re gonna come for Troy for complaining about dirt, the firstiest of world problems. (8 can still do no wrong in my eyes. It doesn’t get better than having your fave team as a child win 3 titles in your early to mid teens.)" one fan tweeted.

"Weird hill to die on Troy," another fan added.

"Would be better if they had them brick lined," one fan added on social media.

Aikman voiced his suggestion.

"Literally ANYTHING would be better. It’s apathetic. The city has taken a knee," one fan added.

Perhaps the town will take note...