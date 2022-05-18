Troy Aikman Opens Up About Erin Andrews: NFL World Reacts

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews meet before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Troy Aikman had to make a lot of tough phone calls when he decided to leave Fox Sports for ESPN. None, though, were tougher than the call he had to make to Erin Andrews.

The legendary NFL quarterback turned broadcaster said that Andrews has become like a sister to him and Buck (who also left for ESPN).

“The toughest call that I had to make was to Erin Andrews and tell her that I was leaving,” Aikman said. “She's like a sister to both of us."

Andrews, meanwhile, revealed that she cried when Aikman left.

“This all happened fast,” Andrews said on her podcast. “I wasn’t expecting it. I’ll be completely honest, I don’t think a lot of people were. I am known for being one tough cookie. I can deal with a lot of things, I have dealt with a lot of things, but when I had to speak to both of those guys separately when they both had officially left ... Oh God, I cried.

“I don’t think they both expected that from me. I’ll cry right now … I told both of them I came to Fox to work with them. I just thought it would be so cool to do games with them.”

Buck, Aikman and Andrews formed one of the best NFL broadcasting teams in the league for several years in a row. It will certainly be an adjustment for everyone involved moving forward.

Andrews had previously made it clear that she very much wanted Aikman and Buck to stay.

"I mean, no, I don’t want those guys to leave me are you kidding? This has been the best career move I’ve ever made in my life and those guys are like my brothers or my best friends. I tell them everything and we have the best time – I mean I think, apparently I’m the only one that thinks that way because they’re leaving me. I don’t know, I’ll call you when their contracts are signed," she said.

Everyone is starting anew now, though.

Andrews will have a big-time new broadcasting partner soon enough, as well. Tom Brady is set to join Fox Sports as its No. 1 NFL analyst when he retired.

She had a one-word reaction to the big news:

A lot has happened in the sports media world over the past couple of weeks, that is for sure.

