Troy Aikman’s Reaction To Jimmy Johnson News Is Going Viral

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson was surprised with a Pro Football Hall of Fame election live on FOX this evening.

Pro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker surprised the two-time Super Bowl champion with the great news at halftime of the Packers-Seahawks game.

It was an incredible scene inside the FOX studio.

The scene inside FOX’s booth at Lambeau Field was pretty special, too. Troy Aikman started crying tears of joy as Johnson broke down.

Even Troy Aikman teared up when Jimmy Johnson learned he was making the hall of fame pic.twitter.com/oYnKMDCvEQ — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 13, 2020

Aikman was Johnson’s quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys’ Super Bowl champion teams in 1992 and 1993. The Cowboys thumped the Bills, 52-17, in Super Bowl XXVII, and blew them out again, 30-13, in Super Bowl XXVIII.

Jimmy Johnson & Troy Aikman both crying when Jimmy's told he's a Hall of Famer pic.twitter.com/ecbkswXD12 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 13, 2020

Johnson learned of his news a day after former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher was surprised in similar fashion on CBS.

The Divisional Round games haven’t been too exciting, but thankfully, the Pro Football Hall of Fame halftime surprises have helped make up for it.