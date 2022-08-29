Troy Aikman Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Coach

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 04: Hall of Fame quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Troy Aikman attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 4, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Troy Aikman is mourning on Monday afternoon.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback lost one of his former assistant coaches on Monday.

Ernie Zampese, a longtime NFL assistant coach known for his innovative offensive strategy, died at the age of 86 on Monday morning.

Aikman paid tribute to his former coach on Monday.

"Lost a good one today🙏🏼 Ernie Zampese was one of the brightest offensive minds in the history of the game - many of his offensive concepts are still being used to this day. He was my offensive coordinator in Dallas from 1994-‘97. One of my most memorable moments was winning Super Bowl XXX in Tempe, AZ in 1995 and Ernie getting the Super Bowl ring that had alluded his HOF career. A friend and mentor to so many.

Prayers are with his wife Joyce, son Ken and his entire family.

Rest In Peace Ernie," he wrote.

May he rest in peace.