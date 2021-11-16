Troy Aikman Reportedly Being Targeted For New Broadcasting Job

Amazon is taking over the NFL’s Thursday Night Football broadcasts next year, and the company reportedly wants to make a big splash with its announcing lineup.

According to Mike McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Amazon is targeting Troy Aikman as its game analyst for Thursday Night Football, starting in 2022. Aikman wouldn’t be the only big name in the booth if Amazon gets its wish.

“If Amazon is able to land Aikman, the Pro Football Hall of Famer would likely team with play-by-play announcer Al Michaels to form a ‘TNF’ dream team,'” McCarthy wrote.

Aikman has been the lead analyst for FOX’s NFL game coverage for the last 20 seasons, working alongside Joe Buck. Michaels, meanwhile, is the longtime play-by-play man for Sunday Night Football on NBC, working with Cris Collinsworth.

A report from the New York Post in September categorized Michaels as “90% likely” to take the Amazon gig.

Amazon Wants Troy Aikman For Its NFL ‘Thursday Night Football’ Booth in 2022 – https://t.co/AtM9pXjyKc via @fos — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) November 16, 2021

If Aikman did shift over to Amazon, it’s not a given that he would be done calling games at FOX, McCarthy writes.

In addition to taking over exclusive rights for Thursday night games, Amazon was also rumored to be in the running to land the “Sunday Ticket” package, though ESPN+ has also been linked to that service recently.