Troy Aikman Reveals 1 Aspect Of The NFL That's 'Eroding'

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 22: Fox broadcaster Troy Aikman looks on prior to the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Troy Aikman put the NFL product on blast before the postseason commences.

Speaking to Jimmy Traina on the SI Media Podcast, the ESPN broadcaster said the league bases too many decisions on increasing revenue rather than improving the game. In the process, the game "begins to erode."

"I think it's the fundamentals of the sport," Aikman said. "Football is the only sport that you can't practice the way that you play it. All the other sports get to go practice and then go and play. In football you don't, and so we see the fundamentals of tackling aren't what they once were."

He pointed to some particularly poor games during the 2022 season.

"There were games that we watched, and I won't say what network most of them were on, and I had to ask myself, 'Is this professional football?' There was some bad bad football being played, and that's not good."

Traina speculated that Aikman was talking about Thursday Night Football. The short turnaround often leads to ugly football, and Amazon didn't receive many marquee matchups in its first year.

Amazon pursued Aikman before the former FOX commentator joined ESPN alongside broadcast partner Joe Buck. Aikman said he's "happy where I'm at."

However, Aikman and Troy Buck didn't get the best slate of Monday Night Football matchups either. Only six games were decided by single digits, including two Denver Broncos losses and a Week 12 snoozer between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts.

Perhaps Aikman will see better football when calling Monday night's NFC playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.