Troy Aikman Reveals Toughest Phone Call: NFL World Reacts

Troy Aikman had to make a lot of tough phone calls when he decided to leave Fox Sports for ESPN earlier this offseason.

None, though, were tougher than the phone call he had to make to FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews.

Aikman revealed that his phone call to Andrews was the toughest one he had to make when he decided to leave Fox Sports for ESPN's Monday Night Football gig.

“The toughest call that I had to make was to Erin Andrews and tell her that I was leaving,” Aikman said. “She's like a sister to both of us."

Aikman and Andrews had been co-workers for a long time. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback is leaving Fox Sports for ESPN, along with play-by-play man Joe Buck.

Andrews said she cried with Aikman left.

“This all happened fast,” Andrews said on her podcast. “I wasn’t expecting it. I’ll be completely honest, I don’t think a lot of people were. I am known for being one tough cookie. I can deal with a lot of things, I have dealt with a lot of things, but when I had to speak to both of those guys separately when they both had officially left ... Oh God, I cried.

“I don’t think they both expected that from me. I’ll cry right now … I told both of them I came to Fox to work with them. I just thought it would be so cool to do games with them.”

It will be a pretty big adjustment for viewers heading into the 2022 NFL regular season.

There are a lot of new broadcasting teams.

Andrews will have a new broadcasting partner soon enough, though. Tom Brady will be joining Fox Sports when he retires from the NFL.

Whenever that is...

Andrews had a one-word reaction to the surprising news.

