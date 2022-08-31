Troy Aikman Sounds Off On FOX Breakup: NFL World Reacts

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews meet before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

There might have been more animosity in Troy Aikman's departure from Fox Sports than previously thought.

It sounds like somewhat of a bad breakup.

Aikman, the former Cowboys quarterback turned NFL broadcaster, left Fox Sports for ESPN this offseason. He recently opened up to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post about the move.

“Well, the reason I wanted the opt-out was because we couldn’t agree on what fair market value was,” Aikman said on the podcast. “And so, (Fox) made a proposal. I thought it was a good start, but there was no negotiation. That was their position and that was where they were going to land. I then said ‘O.K., I’ll take it’ but after the first year and one year only, I have the option to opt-out of the contract...

“That’s how we got to where we are, and that’s why I’m no longer at Fox.”

Aikman added that he wasn't thrilled with the lack of communication from Fox Sports.

“I guess what’s perplexing to me is that I had no conversation with my boss until he called me to congratulate me on my contract with ESPN. So I don’t know, I guess it’s disappointing,” Aikman told Sports Illustrated’s Jimmy Traina in March. “I would’ve thought that there would’ve been a conversation at least. And then when I did talk with him, when he called to congratulate me, I just asked for an explanation on some things that I didn’t quite understand and he opted not to do that as well.”

NFL fans are interested to see what Aikman and Buck are like on ESPN.

"Having worked at Fox Sports, it's amazing Shanks has become seemingly so distant the last couple years," one fan wrote.

"The millions of dollars for calling a game is a real struggle I bet," another fan said sarcastically.

Aikman's partner, Joe Buck, reportedly wanted to ask Fox Sports "How did we get here?" However, he went on to explain that ESPN does it "a lot differently" and that it's been "refreshing."

The broadcasting duo will make their ESPN debut in Week 1.