Troy Aikman's Comment On Controversial Roughing Penalty Going Viral

The end of the first half of Chiefs-Raiders on Monday Night Football was marred by a controversial penalty.

Kansas City defensive lineman Chris Jones was called for roughing the passer on a strip sack of Derek Carr, with officials saying he landed with his full body weight on the Las Vegas quarterback. The call was brutally bad, and the crowd let the officiating crew know about it for the rest of the second quarter.

Social media lit up with criticism of the penalty, and ESPN game analyst Troy Aikman ripped into it on the air.

"My hope is the competition committee looks at this at the next set of meetings, and we take the dresses off," Aikman said.

Aikman's quote immediately went viral, with some criticizing him for the dress reference.

We'll see if Aikman has to apologize for his remark at some point this week. His overriding point about the rule needing to be tweaked is correct though.

