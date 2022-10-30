Troy Aikman's Story About Halloween Mistake Goes Viral

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 04: Hall of Fame quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Troy Aikman attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 4, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Happy trick-or-treating on Monday, everyone. Hopefully you've remembered to buy candy.

One year, legendary Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman forgot to get candy. Thankfully, he had some football cards in his house, so he autographed those and gave them to the kids trick-or-treating.

The next year, Aikman remembered to buy candy, but twice as many kids showed up to his house, wanting the football cards he'd given out last year.

Aikman recounted the story with Dan Patrick.

If you're getting candy from everyone else, you're probably going to want the football cards from Aikman.

Maybe he'll give them out this year...