Trump Aide Reveals Reason For Herschel Walker Loss

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 08: Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks to supporters during an election night event on November 8, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Herschel Walker, the University of Georgia Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL running back, faces incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in today’s general election. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Alex Wong/Getty Images

Herschel Walker lost the runoff election to Raphael Warnock in Georgia last week.

The loss in the runoff election has Republicans speculating about Walker's campaign and former president Donald Trump's impact.

KellyAnne Conway, a former Donald Trump staffer, appeared on Fox News this week.

“People are saying, ‘We need a new message.’ Let me just say something respectfully to the 49 Republican senators: Where were most of you? Why weren’t you in Georgia?” Conway asked, per Business Insider.

Conway believes the support for Walker wasn't where it needed to be.

“A few of them were, but they all should have been, because they should have been there in some form, town hall, in person,” Conway said. “Where were the other senators to say, ‘I want Herschel Walker, not Raphael Warnock in the Senate with me?'”

Regardless, Walker lost and now he'll have to consider what to do moving forward.