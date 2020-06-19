Trump Attacks Both Anthony Fauci And The NFL In 1 Tweet

President Donald Trump has made his stance on protests during the national anthem very clear over the past few years.

After New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees re-ignited the conversation, Trump once again decried kneeling during the national anthem. Brees said he will “never agree with with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.”

Immediately after, he received criticism from teammates and other players around the league. The Saints quarterback apologized, which drew a public response from Trump.

On Friday afternoon, Trump took to Twitter to call out Dr. Anthony Fauci and the NFL in one tweet.

“Tony Fauci has nothing to do with NFL Football. They are planning a very safe and controlled opening. However, if they don’t stand for our National Anthem and our Great American Flag, I won’t be watching!!!” he said on Twitter.

Dr. Fauci suggested the NFL needs a “bubble” to successfully play the 2020 season. The NBA and MLB have already planned on creating a bubble for their respective players.

However, it would be much more difficult for the NFL to pull off that feat. NFL rosters feature significantly more players than other sports organizations in the United States.

After calling out Dr. Fauci, Trump quickly turned his attention back to protests during the national anthem. He’s made it clear he won’t be watching if players kneel during the anthem.

It looks like he won’t be watching then, since players like Baker Mayfield, Adrian Peterson and Kyler Murray said they’ll be taking a knee in 2020.