NFL World Reacts To Donald Trump's Surprising Decision

PERRY, GA - SEPTEMBER 25: Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker walks off the stage during a rally featuring former US President Donald Trump on September 25, 2021 in Perry, Georgia. Georgia Secretary of State candidate Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) and Georgia Lieutenant Gubernatorial candidate State Sen. Burt Jones (R-GA) also appeared as guests at the rally. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Herschel Walker has been heavily supported by Donald Trump throughout his campaign for the U.S. Senate.

However, in a surprising move, the former president of the United States has opted to not campaign for Walker, ahead of his runoff election in December.

"Donald J. Trump will not cross the Florida state line to campaign with Herschel Walker during the final week of the Georgia Senate runoff election, after both camps decided the former president’s appearance carried more political risks than rewards, campaign officials for the two Republicans said on Monday," the New York Times reported.

According to the report, the Walker campaign is actually pleased by the decision.

NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in on the surprising decision.

"What happened to the you will get “tired of winning”guy ?" one fan wrote.

"Trump motivates the masses to vote against Republicans. Trumpism is dead. The only thing left is for the Republican vultures to attack the carcass," one fan added.

"They empowered a clown… Now they’re disassociating because the hammer is coming down," another fan added.

"What does THAT tell you?!? It's telling that they don't even want Trump, who created Walker's candidacy, to cross state lines to campaign for him!" another fan wrote.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 30: Former football player and political candidate Herschel Walker interacts with former president of the United States Donald Trump prior to Game Four of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Truist Park on October 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images) Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images

Walker, meanwhile, shared his reaction to the decision.

"You know, President Trump has always been in my corner, he still is in my corner and he’s been doing other things for me and everyone has been doing a lot of things for me,” Walker said on Fox News. “Tonight we just got out of a fundraiser with Governor Kemp that a lot of people that was at the fundraiser and President Trump is doing just as much for me.”

The December runoff is set for next month.