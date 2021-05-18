Player Who Was Tryout Hoax Victim Reportedly Getting Legit Opportunity

Over the weekend, former Austin Peay defensive back Juantarius Bryant revealed that he was the victim of a tryout hoax last week. The NFL hopeful attempted to attend a workout with the Atlanta Falcons after receiving a fraudulent text invite and unfortunately had to be turned away.

Bryant wrote a candid message on Twitter on Sunday in which he called the situation a “humbling experience” and reaffirmed that he would stay ready for the next opportunity.

It looks like he won’t have to wait long.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, HUB Football invited Bryant to an event on Saturday, May 23. At the workout, he’ll get a chance to show off his skills in front of multiple NFL teams, including the Falcons.

Hopefully, Bryant can put the upsetting experience behind him and put his best foot forward this weekend.

HUB Football has invited Austin Peay DB, Juantarius Bryant to its May 23 event, per source. Bryant was the victim of a tryout hoax last week, but now will attend the HUB event, as will the Falcons and others. Veteran agent Don Yee founded HUB as a new path for players to the NFL. https://t.co/doP5S5ggqz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 17, 2021

Bryant was named to the All-Ohio Valley Conference team after his impressive performance during the 2019 season. We’ll have to wait to see if he’ll be able to find a spot at the next level, but it’s encouraging to see him get a legitimate chance to prove himself.

“I do not know or understand why this has happened,” Bryant wrote on Twitter Saturday. “But I do know that everything happens for a reason. Yes, this was heart breaking for me, but just another stepping stone that I am not afraid to admit or overcome.

“At the end of the day, this will not make or break me. I will still continue to fight for my dreams because I know it’s what I really want.”