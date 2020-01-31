Report: Tua Tagovailoa’s Family Wants To Avoid One NFL Team

Tua Tagovailoa is expected to be the second quarterback taken in April’s NFL Draft. The Miami Dolphins at No. 5 are generally believed to be the favorite to take the Alabama product.

The Cincinnati Bengals are likely going to take LSU Heisman winner Joe Burrow at No. 1. After his historic season, LSU’s national championship run, and the fact that he’s an Ohio native and former Ohio State Buckeye, it makes plenty of sense. Had Tagovailoa not suffered his devastating hip injury during the season, it may have made things a bit more interesting at the top of the NFL Draft.

Assuming everything with Tua’s hip gives NFL teams enough confidence at the top of the draft, he should still be a strong candidate to go in the top five. The rise of Oregon’s Justin Herbert, who the Miami Dolphins have reportedly scouted heavily, may throw his situation into a bit of uncertainty, but they may not be the only team in that range interested in a quarterback. There are serious questions about what the Detroit Lions will do at No. 3.

Matt Stafford is into his 30s and coming off of a major injury. While talented, and the Lions’ long-standing problems being far from his fault, he’s never come particularly close to contending for a Super Bowl in Detroit. There is definitely some logic to the team considering a reset at the position, especially if a talent like Tua Tagovailoa falls in their laps.

It doesn’t sound like the Tagovailoa family is thrilled by that prospect.

According to the Miami Herald, the family, which is always very actively involved in decisions surrounding the Alabama star, would much rather he ends up in Miami than Detroit. The anonymous source cites uncertainty surrounding head coach Matt Patricia, whose seat will be very hot entering 2020.

Sources close to Tagovailoas say the Alabama quarterback would love for the Dolphins to trade up to No. 3 to select him. Those same sources say they don’t love the idea of Detroit actually picking Tua because of the arc of that team’s current coaching situation. The Lions will be playing their third season under Matt Patricia in 2020. He has a 9-22-1 record his first two seasons and the Tagovailoas are concerned another poor season could force the Lions to fire Patricia — putting the quarterback in the uncertain 2021 situation of being a draft pick the new coach didn’t make. And this: The Tagovailoas would love to come to the Dolphins. They love the weather. They love the region. They love the idea of trying to be answer for a team long searching for an elite quarterback.

That is all well-and-good for the Dolphins, but there isn’t a ton of recourse for Tua and his family here. He doesn’t have another sport to fall back on, like John Elway when he was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts and refused to play there, and he doesn’t come from the sport’s first family like Eli Manning, whose father Archie essentially engineered a draft day deal from the San Diego Chargers to the New York Lions.

They may not like it, but if the Lions take Tua at No. 3, he’ll probably be playing there.

[Miami Herald]