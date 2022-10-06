Tua Tagovailoa Investigation Could Finish Thursday: NFL World Reacts

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks to make a pass play against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The investigation into how the Miami Dolphins handled Tua Tagovailoa's concussion screening in Week 3 could end soon.

According to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques, the review may wrap up as soon as Thursday. The NFL reportedly wants a resolution before the Thursday Night Football matchup.

Fans are a bit concerned about the league hurrying an investigation into the quarterback getting rushed back onto the field.

Tagovailoa left Sept. 25's game against the Buffalo Bills with what appeared to be a head injury. He wobbled after a hard hit and needed assistance to stay upright, but the former first-round pick surprisingly returned in the second half.

The team said he cleared concussion protocols and was actually dealing with a stiff back.

However, Tagovailoa suffered a terrifying head injury when taking the field four days later in a TNF matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. He's out indefinitely, and the doctor who discovered CTE said the 24-year-old should retire.

The NFL has already fired an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved with clearing Tagovailoa in Week 3, citing "several mistakes" in the evaluation.

A league source told the Sun-Sentinel's David Furones that the investigation's results could be released by the end of the week. Such a swift turnaround could jeopardize the public's already low confidence in the league's process.