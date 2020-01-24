ESPN Analyst Says Lions Should Take Tua Tagovailoa, Trade Matt Stafford

Many draft analysts believe Tua Tagovailoa is destined to end up on the Miami Dolphins, but ESPN analyst Bart Scott actually thinks the Detroit Lions should strongly consider selecting the Alabama quarterback. They hold the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Detroit has a talented quarterback in Matthew Stafford. However, the former No. 1 pick dealt with multiple injuries this past season.

On Friday’s edition of Get Up, Scott suggested that Detroit should select Tagovailoa. Although Stafford has accomplished a lot in the Motor City, he believes this is the chance for the front office to hit the reset button.

“I don’t see how the Detroit Lions let Tua get past them,” Scott said on Get Up. “They understand that they’ve had Matthew Stafford. He’s only 31 years old, but we’ve seen what it looks like to have Stafford for 11 years. You’re not gonna win a Super Bowl with him. If you’re a struggling, young head coach in this league and you want to press the reset button, you can’t let a guy with arm talent and vision get away.”

Scott also said that drafting Tua Tagovailoa would present an opportunity for the Lions to ship out Stafford for draft picks.

Here’s the full segment on Tagovailoa from Get Up:

Stafford performed well for the Lions when healthy this past season, throwing for 2,499 yards, 19 touchdowns and only five interceptions.

In the event that Detroit does place Stafford on the trade market, there will be probably be teams interested in acquiring him.

[ESPN]