Tua Tagovailoa Reacts To The Buffalo Weather Forecast

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks to make a pass play against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Snow is in the forecast for Saturday night's game between the Dolphins and Bills in Buffalo.

Per ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa isn't giving much thought to the potential inclement weather.

"I think for me, it's understanding that there could be many things -- could be snowing, it could rain, I don't know," Tagovailoa said. "For me, it's a mindset thing, really. If I'm too focused on, 'Is it too cold? Can I grab the ball,' then I would say I'm focused on the wrong things."

Tagovailoa hasn't played in snow during his NFL career, but he struggled in a 34-3 loss to the Titans on a near-freezing, wet day late last season. The 24-year-old said he prepared for the cold by practicing in Maryland, where his brother Taulia plays quarterback for the Terrapins, during the offseason.

"It felt really good throwing it while it was snowing," he said. "I didn't feel any effects of throwing in the snow."

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said he'll conduct "zero monitoring" of the weather during the week.

Miami will look to snap a two-game losing streak and keep its AFC East hopes alive by defeating the Bills. Snow won't be the only challenge to defeating Josh Allen and Co. at Highmark Stadium.

Plenty of snow could accumulate by the game's 8:15 p.m. ET start time.