Two weeks from Thursday, Tua Tagovailoa will hear his name called in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. This has been expected for some time.

What didn’t unfold as expected was the path Tagovailoa took to get to this point. He was supposed to enjoy a tremendous junior season, lead Alabama back to the College Football Playoff and potentially win the Heisman Trophy.

Instead, the southpaw signal caller was first slowed by a midseason ankle injury. After returning to the field–and throwing four touchdowns–in a loss to LSU, Tagovailoa suffered a devastating hip injury one week later against Mississippi State. The dislocation left his season over and NFL draft stock hanging in the balance.

However, Tua has since managed a successful recovery from his hip issue and looks good to go heading into the draft. If you were wondering what some of his journey looked like to get to this point, a new hype video gives you some insight.

Earlier, Tua tweeted out a minute-long video featuring clips of his early college career, the ‘Tank for Tua’ campaign, his injury and rehab and more. It is unclear if this hype vid is actually a trailer for a longer documentary or just a one-off production.

Let’s just say we hope that is the preview for a documentary or series of some sort. It looks excellent.

The 2020 NFL Draft will be held remotely from April 23-25.