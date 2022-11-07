Tua Tagovailoa Uses 1 Word To Describe Justin Fields

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks to make a pass play against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Justin Fields and Tua Tagovailoa put on a show for their respective fan bases on Sunday afternoon.

The Dolphins beat the Bears by three points, but fans were extremely impressed by Fields' performance on Sunday.

Tagovailoa was impressed, too.

The Dolphins quarterback used one word to describe Fields' play against the Dolphins.

"Baller," Tagovailoa said.

The Dolphins quarterback is happy to see Fields starting to get the credit he believes he deserves from the rest of the National Football League.

Bears fans are understandably disappointed by the loss on Sunday, but they have a right to be optimistic about the future thanks to Fields' play.

Perhaps we'll see another great matchup between Fields and Tagovailoa down the line.