Tua Tagovailoa's Message For Bills Fans Is Going Viral

The Buffalo Bills topped the Miami Dolphins in a cold, snowy game on Saturday night.

Following the game, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a classy message for Bills fans.

Tagovailoa suffered a concussion earlier this year. During that time, Bills fans rose up and donated a lot of money to the quarterback's foundation.

The Dolphins quarterback hasn't forgotten.

"I’d also like to give a shoutout to the #BIllsMafia, and their fans. I remember when I had my concussion, they started a whole ordeal of donating to my foundation. ... I really appreciate that," he said following the game.

Well done, Bills fans.

Few NFL fan bases, if any, are more well liked by their opponents than Bills Mafia.

Buffalo improved to 11-3 on the year with the win over Miami on Saturday.