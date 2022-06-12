Tucker Carlson Calls NFL Head Coach A 'Fascist Moron'

ESZTERGOM, HUNGARY - AUGUST 07: Tucker Carlson speaks during the Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC) Feszt on August 7, 2021 in Esztergom, Hungary. The multiday political event was organized by the Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC), a privately managed foundation that recently received more than $1.7 billion in government money and assets. The leader of its main board, Balazs Orban, who is also a state secretary in the prime minister's office, said MCC's priority is promoting "patriotism" among the next generation of Hungary's leaders. (Photo by Janos Kummer/Getty Images) Janos Kummer/Getty Images

It's safe to say that Fox News' Tucker Carlson isn't a fan of Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera.

Rivera fined defensive coach Jack Del Rio $100,000 for his comments on the Jan. 6 insurrection. Del Rio referred to what happened at the U.S. Capitol as a "dust up," questioning why there was more criticism for that than the George Floyd killing riots.

Carlson spoke out on Rivera's decision to fine Del Rio during his show this week.

“Jack Del Rio is a football coach, he’s defensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders, formerly known as the Redskins ’til for some reason that was unacceptable,” Carlson said, per Pro Football Talk. “So a few days ago Del Rio pointed out that nobody seems to talk about the BLM riots anymore. Instead they’re pretending to care about January 6. Well, he was attacked for this, ’cause you’re not allowed to like tell the truth on any level whatsoever. So he came back and said he stands by his comments. Here’s what he said.”

Tucker then rolled a clip of Del Rio's comments, not including the part about the "dust up."

“Oh, he thought he had a right to respectfully express himself in the land of the free,” Carlson continued. “But it turns out, no. Just hours ago, the coach of the Washington Commanders, a fascist moron called Ron Rivera, announced that Jack Del Rio has no right to talk, and he’s being fined $100,000 for doing it. Rivera began by claiming that, quote, ‘Lives were lost on January 6,’ which is a lie.

“Then he continued this way, quote, ‘Our organization will not tolerate any equivalency between those who demanded justice in the wake of George Floyd’s murder and the actions of those on January 6 who sought to topple our government.’ If you can think of a line more filled with cant dishonesty and propaganda than that, send us a text and tell us what it is, ’cause we can’t. I mean, that’s just flat-out Maoist. Basically what he’s saying is, ‘Shut up. You’re no longer allowed to talk. If you disagree with the orthodoxy, you will be punished.’ This is an NFL team. And it’s happening everywhere.”

Tucker is employed by FOX, which broadcasts dozens of NFL games every year.