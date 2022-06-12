Tucker Carlson Speaks Out On Ron Rivera: NFL World Reacts

Fox News.

Tucker Carlson spoke out on Ron Rivera's decision to fine assistant coach Jack Del Rio earlier this week.

Rivera fined Del Rio $100,000 for his comments on the Jan. 6 insurrection. Del Rio referred to what happened as a "dust up," questioning why there was more crticism for that than the George Floyd killing riots.

Carlson, meanwhile, referred to Rivera as a "fascist" for his $100,000 fine move.

“Oh, he thought he had a right to respectfully express himself in the land of the free,” Carlson continued. “But it turns out, no. Just hours ago, the coach of the Washington Commanders, a fascist moron called Ron Rivera, announced that Jack Del Rio has no right to talk, and he’s being fined $100,000 for doing it. Rivera began by claiming that, quote, ‘Lives were lost on January 6,’ which is a lie.

“Then he continued this way, quote, ‘Our organization will not tolerate any equivalency between those who demanded justice in the wake of George Floyd’s murder and the actions of those on January 6 who sought to topple our government.’ If you can think of a line more filled with cant dishonesty and propaganda than that, send us a text and tell us what it is, ’cause we can’t. I mean, that’s just flat-out Maoist. Basically what he’s saying is, ‘Shut up. You’re no longer allowed to talk. If you disagree with the orthodoxy, you will be punished.’ This is an NFL team. And it’s happening everywhere.”

Carlson, unsurprisingly, avoided Del Rio's "dust up" comments.

Of course, none of this should be surprising considering where we are as a country.

"See what happens when you start punishing people for their personal views? EVERYONE becomes free game and its no longer about football… This team is a political token now," one fan responded.

"Tucker Carlson is wrong like usual," another fan tweeted.

"Del Rio wasn’t fined enough. A “dust up” is a interesting dog whistle for domestic terrorist attack," another fan added.

Del Rio, meanwhile, has deleted his Twitter account.

Del Rio has been with Washington since 2020.