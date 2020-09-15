The TV ratings are officially out for Week 1 of the NFL season. There has been plenty of talk about a potential boycott this year from the fans, but the numbers aren’t entirely down.

Tom Brady’s debut with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did wonders for FOX, as the national window had 25.8 million viewers. That’s actually an eight-percent increase from last year’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.

FOX’s regional coverage also did pretty well, as it saw a seven-percent increase for its games. It wasn’t all good news for the NFL though.

Both CBS’ single header and NBC’s Sunday Night Football saw its ratings go down for Week 1. The odd part is that NBC’s game featured one of the most popular teams in the country in the Cowboys.

Here’s a recap of the Week 1 ratings for the NFL:

Week 1 NFL: CBS singleheader: 13.6 million (-12%)

Fox regional: 13.5 million (+7%)

Fox national window: 25.8 million (+8%)

NBC Sunday night: 18.9 million (-15%) Cowboys-Rams is lowest Sunday night opener since Bears-Colts in 2008 (also election year) https://t.co/vcUuD8eVMF — Austin Karp (@AustinKarp) September 15, 2020

Unlike years past, the NFL isn’t the only major professional sport on display in September. The NBA and NHL are trying to complete their playoffs at the moment, whereas the MLB is looking to wrap up its regular season.

It’s possible the NFL sees its ratings go up this upcoming weekend. After all, there are plenty of intriguing matchups on the schedule for Week 2.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens will take on Deshaun Watson and the Texans, Cam Newton and the Patriots will travel to Seattle to battle Russell Wilson and the Seahawks, and Derek Carr and the Raiders will host their first game at Allegiant Stadium on ESPN’s Monday Night Football.