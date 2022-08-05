TV Ratings Are In For This Year's Hall Of Fame Game

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs #28 of the Oakland Raiders in the first quarter at RingCentral Coliseum on September 09, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders squared off in this year's installment of the Hall of Fame Game.

Although the Jaguars and Raiders sat most of their stars, NFL fans had the chance to watch No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker showcase his skills. He was very impressive in his preseason debut.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs also turned some heads. He finished the game with 30 rushing yards and 14 receiving yards.

As for the TV ratings, NBC drew around 5.5 million viewers on Thursday night. The network also had a few hundred thousand fans streaming this game.

This year's ratings are down from the 2021 Hall of Fame Game (7.3 million viewers), but it's also important to note which teams participated in that matchup. The Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers are two of the most popular teams in the NFL.

On the bright side, this year's Hall of Fame Game had better ratings than the 2019 edition. That matchup featured the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons.

The preseason will resume on Aug. 11 when the New York Giants take on the New England Patriots.