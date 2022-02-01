TV Ratings Are Out For AFC, NFC Championship Games

Both of last weekend’s NFL conference championship games were exciting and dramatic, and they produced television ratings to match the suspense.

The AFC and NFC title games averaged 49.6 million combined television and digital viewers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Nearly 100 million unique viewers tuned in throughout the afternoon and evening.

The 49.6 million figure signifies a massive leap from recent years and is the second-most watched championship Sunday since 2016.

Also, 60% of Americans watching television while the games were being played on Sunday tuned in to the conference title matchups.

Both games also rank as the two most-watched television programs since Super Bowl LV. Additionally, 60% of Americans using television in NFL windows on Championship Sunday were watching NFL games – the highest share for Championship Sunday on record. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 1, 2022

Viewers were not disappointed, as the Cincinnati Bengals shockingly rallied from a 21-3 first-half deficit to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime in the AFC Championship Game Sunday afternoon.

Then, the Los Angeles Rams came back from being down 10 entering the fourth quarter to beat the San Francisco 49ers in the nightcap, setting up a Super Bowl matchup between the No. 4 seeds in each conference.

That game will take place at SoFi Stadium–the Rams’ home field–in Inglewood, California on Sunday, February 13.