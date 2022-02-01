The Spun

TV Ratings Are Out For AFC, NFC Championship Games

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp on SundayINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams catches an 11 yard touchdown in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Both of last weekend’s NFL conference championship games were exciting and dramatic, and they produced television ratings to match the suspense.

The AFC and NFC title games averaged 49.6 million combined television and digital viewers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Nearly 100 million unique viewers tuned in throughout the afternoon and evening.

The 49.6 million figure signifies a massive leap from recent years and is the second-most watched championship Sunday since 2016.

Also, 60% of Americans watching television while the games were being played on Sunday tuned in to the conference title matchups.

Viewers were not disappointed, as the Cincinnati Bengals shockingly rallied from a 21-3 first-half deficit to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime in the AFC Championship Game Sunday afternoon.

Then, the Los Angeles Rams came back from being down 10 entering the fourth quarter to beat the San Francisco 49ers in the nightcap, setting up a Super Bowl matchup between the No. 4 seeds in each conference.

That game will take place at SoFi Stadium–the Rams’ home field–in Inglewood, California on Sunday, February 13.

