TV Ratings Are Out For Sunday’s Awful Pro Bowl Game

Over the weekend, the NFL hosted its Pro Bowl, which fans love to complain about each and every season.

The Pro Bowl has turned into a glorified game of two-hand touch between the game’s best players. In turn, fans have started to tune out.

That’s reflected in the latest ratings for the Pro Bowl that were released on Tuesday afternoon. According to the latest numbers, just under 6.7 million people tuned in to watch the game.

“Sunday’s Pro Bowl drew 6.69 million viewers across all platforms – marking the smallest audience for the game since 2006. Still big number for a game everyone complains about – but down from recent years. Will be interesting to see if the league considers some changes,” sports reporter Ari Meirov said.

While those ratings would be good for just about every show on TV, in the NFL landscape, the game is struggling to entertain the masses.

Like Meirov said, it will be interesting to see if the league considers any changes moving forward to keep audiences engaged.