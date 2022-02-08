TV Ratings For The Pro Bowl Are Out: NFL World Reacts

The 2022 Pro Bowl came and went last weekend, and let’s just say the on-field product left plenty to be desired.

Still, according to the recently-released television ratings, 6.69 million people tuned in to the glorified two-hand touch game. That’s a pretty large number considering how maligned the game was.

At the same time though, that figure is the lowest viewership in the Pro Bowl in 16 years. Clearly, overall interest in the game appears to be waning.

Judging by some of the reaction from NFL fans, it is clear why that is happening.

If they get 66 viewers for that Touch Football #ProBowl next year, it will be too many and 66 mothers/fathers of the players who couldn't go. That was the worst sporting "event" I have ever seen. I am trying to think of what is next worst. https://t.co/Bq1cAJyQig — Jeffrey Hurn (@DocJHurn21) February 8, 2022

I’m willing to bet about 6 million of these people were watching for gambling purposes https://t.co/MDeg3gGR1z — Steven (@Steviebakeoven) February 8, 2022

Good to see the numbers dropping. Maybe the #NFL will do something about it. https://t.co/MN8Nx9rkLg — Kyle Evans (@kyleevans_10) February 8, 2022

There were 6.69 million TVs that had the pro bowl on idle while people were running errands. Only explanation https://t.co/q3SO80JP3t — c a l e . s i m p k i n s (@CaleSimpkins) February 8, 2022

I can’t defend the shield on this one. It was an L https://t.co/ezIb6g50yK — MQF Talk Soon 42-27 👹 (@Fohlzy) February 8, 2022

Abolish the pro bowl, no one gives a shit 😴 https://t.co/RzUQniya5c — Mariana S (@Maserralva98) February 8, 2022

That’s a lot of people who watched some BAD BAD BAD football. Word of mouth along with social media spreads fastest. https://t.co/E2KhrlCPCI — Philly Phil (@PhilRobinsonIII) February 8, 2022

I wrote this over the weekend, but it bears repeating: the Pro Bowl needs to be changed. Keep voting guys in so they have that achievement on their playing resumes, but get rid of the game itself.

Replace it with a variety of skills and athletic competitions and challenges and watch interest in the event pick back up again.