TV Ratings For The Pro Bowl Are Out: NFL World Reacts

National Anthem at the Pro Bowl on Sunday.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: The American Flag is held on the field during the National Anthem during the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on February 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The 2022 Pro Bowl came and went last weekend, and let’s just say the on-field product left plenty to be desired.

Still, according to the recently-released television ratings, 6.69 million people tuned in to the glorified two-hand touch game. That’s a pretty large number considering how maligned the game was.

At the same time though, that figure is the lowest viewership in the Pro Bowl in 16 years. Clearly, overall interest in the game appears to be waning.

Judging by some of the reaction from NFL fans, it is clear why that is happening.

I wrote this over the weekend, but it bears repeating: the Pro Bowl needs to be changed. Keep voting guys in so they have that achievement on their playing resumes, but get rid of the game itself.

Replace it with a variety of skills and athletic competitions and challenges and watch interest in the event pick back up again.

