On Thursday night, the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Houston Texans in the first game of the 2020 NFL season.

Kansas City entered the game as a nine-point favorite and looked the part over the final three quarters. Houston jumped out to an early lead thanks to an impressive touchdown run from running back David Johnson.

However, after that, it was all Kansas City as the Chiefs scored 31-straight points to take a commanding lead. Patrick Mahomes and company dominated with running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire showing why the team used a first-round pick on him.

The former LSU star ran for 138 yards and a touchdown in his NFL debut. Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson did everything possible to keep his team in contention, but struggled.

Despite the stars in last night’s game, the ratings for the 2020 season opener aren’t exactly what the NFL was hoping for.

From Deadline:

In early numbers, the primetime NBC game scored a 5.2 among adults 18-49 and 16.4 million viewers between 8-11 p.m. ET. Now, those numbers for the 8:25-11:30 p.m. ET game will certainly be adjusted upward later, but right now they mark a 16.1% drop over the spectacle of the September 5, 2019 season opener in the advertiser-rich demographic.

It’s obviously not the start the NFL was looking for as two of the league’s most recognizable players – Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson – failed to match last year’s ratings.

There will be those who celebrate the ratings dip, but we’ll need the context of the full season to pass judgement on the ratings.