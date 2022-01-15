There Are 2 NFL Playoff Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

The 2021 NFL regular season is officially in the rearview which means it’s time to take a look at the playoffs.

The Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers earned a well-deserved break for the first weekend of playoff action by clinching the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences. That leaves 12 teams in action this weekend, with two playoff games on Saturday.

Here’s the schedule:

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills at 8:15 p.m. ET on CBS

The first matchup pits a Raiders team that clinched its playoff ticket with an overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers against a well-rested Bengals team. Cincinnati clinched the AFC North title before Week 18, so starters like quarterback Joe Burrow and running back Joe Mixon got a week off.

The Bengals enter Saturday’s game as a 5.5-point favorite in the contest.

As for the latter game, the Bills host the Patriots in the third meeting between the two teams this season. Buffalo and New England split the regular season series, so this acts as a rubber match.

Buffalo enters tonight’s game as a 4.5-point favorite over its division rival.