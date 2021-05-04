Al Jamison, one of the original Houston Oilers, passed away on Saturday, according to his family. He was 83.

Jamison, an offensive tackle, played three seasons with the Oilers in the AFL from 1960-62. During that time he started all 42 games, making two AFL All-Star teams and helping Houston win back-to-back league championships.

Unfortunately, a serious back injury halted Jamison’s career when he was just 25 years old. He would go on to have a stint as a sports talk radio personality in Houston in addition to founding a construction equipment business.

Jamison also served 12 years as a Colorado County Judge.

A native of Toledo, Ohio, Jamison played his college football at Colgate before joining the Oilers in 1960.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Jamison’s family and friends during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.