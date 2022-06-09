Tyreek Hill Describes Unfortunate Reality For Former Chiefs Quarterback

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - MAY 24: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins catches the ball during the Miami Dolphins OTAs at the Baptist Health Training Complex on May 24, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images) Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Tyreek Hill is a big fan of Tua Tagovailoa. In fact, he had nothing but praise for him today. However, a former Chiefs quarterback caught a stray as a result.

On Thursday, Hill compared Tagovailoa to the equivalent of 10 Matt Moores. Ouch.

"I love Matt Moore, but Tua [Tagovailoa] is 10 Matt Moores," he said.



What's with the Matt Moore slander?

If we're being honest, it's about time Tua Tagovailoa has someone like Tyreek Hill in his corner.

All off-season fans have expressed concern about Tagovailoa's arm strength. In fact, he responded directly to those claims just a few weeks ago.

"Yeah, if you've seen the third-to-the-last play we had -- I don't know if I could throw the ball downfield still, but by my account, I think that might have been a touchdown to Tyreek," he said after practice, via ESPN.com. "If not, then we scored two plays after that to Tyreek. So you know, however you want to write down any of that to social media or whatever outlets you guys are with."

This will be a pivotal year in Tagovailoa's career. Luckily Hill will be by his side the whole way.