Tyreek Hill Makes His Opinion On Tua Tagovailoa Very Clear

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - MAY 24: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins catches the ball during the Miami Dolphins OTAs at the Baptist Health Training Complex on May 24, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images) Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

From the moment Tyreek Hill landed in Miami earlier this offseason, fans and analysts from around the league have all posed a similar question:

Will the superstar wide receiver be able to thrive with Tua Tagovailoa at the quarterback position?

During a post-practice press conference on Tuesday, Hill expressed his full confidence in Tua as the Dolphins' starting QB.

“Tua actually has one of the prettiest balls I’ve ever caught him in my life," Hill said, per NFL insider Cameron Wolfe. "Tua is a very accurate QB.”

One of the most consistent knocks against Tua is his perceived lack of arm strength and inability to get the ball downfield — a huge issue for a deep-ball threat like Hill.

That being said, Hill doesn't seem too concerned about his quarterback's throwing arm.

“I’m very confident in my QB," he added. "The sky is the limit for that guy. Heck of a talent. Has crazy arm strength, arm talent.

Hill is coming off six straight Pro-Bowl seasons in Kansas City — four of which took place with Patrick Mahomes at the quarterback position. Mahomes' ability to escape pressure and sling the ball downfield resulted in one of the most dynamic QB-WR partnerships in the league between he and Hill.

It will certainly be interesting to see how Hill's production is affected by his new quarterback relationship in 2022.