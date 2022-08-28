Tyreek Hill Sets Speed Record: NFL World Reacts

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - MAY 24: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins catches the ball during the Miami Dolphins OTAs at the Baptist Health Training Complex on May 24, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images) Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Tyreek Hill is very fast.

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver showed off his speed during his team's final preseason game on Saturday.

In fact, Hill recorded the fastest sprinting time of any player this preseason.

"Tyreek Hill's 21.72 mph is the fastest speed clocked this preseason Raheem Mostert hit a top speed of 21.44 mph on the Dolphins' next drive -- the third-fastest clocked speed this preseason," Marcel Louis-Jacques wrote.

The Dolphins are going to be fun to watch.

"The Legion Of Zoom Is Here," one fan wrote.

"Good lord. Too much speed on that team," one fan added.

"This is gonna be a ridiculously fast team. Hope Mostert's soft tissues don't conspire against him (again)," another fan added.

Good luck keeping the Dolphins in check this year, defenses.